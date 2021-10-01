UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $281,178.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00244478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00114426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012351 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

