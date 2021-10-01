UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in UGI by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

