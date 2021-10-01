UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.71 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

