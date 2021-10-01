Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

