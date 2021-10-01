Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.28 ($36.80).

Several research analysts have issued reports on UN01 shares. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.05 ($42.41). The company had a trading volume of 292,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €36.68 ($43.15). The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a PE ratio of -42.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.21 and its 200 day moving average is €31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.