uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 537,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.