United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

