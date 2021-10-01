United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.18. 123,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

