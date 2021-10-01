United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 158.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. The company has a market cap of $135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.