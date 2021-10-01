Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.52 and last traded at $293.80. 141,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,868,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

