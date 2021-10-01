Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.52 and last traded at $293.80. 141,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,868,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.
In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.