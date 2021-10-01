Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $126.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $494.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,683,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.