Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

