Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE URE opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

