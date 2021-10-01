UREEQA (URQA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98,922.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $98,922.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

