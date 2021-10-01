USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

USNA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.