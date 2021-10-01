USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
USNA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
