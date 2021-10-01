Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $953.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

