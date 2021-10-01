Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

