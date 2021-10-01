Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.57. 646,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

