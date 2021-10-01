Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

VCIT stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.