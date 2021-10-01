Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 140,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,072 shares.The stock last traded at $87.41 and had previously closed at $87.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,406,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

