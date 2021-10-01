Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

VNQ stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

