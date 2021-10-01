Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after acquiring an additional 691,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $103.38. 332,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,648. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

