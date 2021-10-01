Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

