Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.99. 724,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

