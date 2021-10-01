Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31.

