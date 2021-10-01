Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average is $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

