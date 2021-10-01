Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.67. 65,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

