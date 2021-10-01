Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

