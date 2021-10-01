Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Down 5.8%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 7,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 266,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

VAPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $543.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

