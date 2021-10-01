VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.43. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 8,856 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

