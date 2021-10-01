VectivBio Holding AG’s (NASDAQ:VECT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 6th

VectivBio’s (NASDAQ:VECT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 6th. VectivBio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VectivBio stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $356,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

