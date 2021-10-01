Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) Insider Will Downie Sells 112,288 Shares

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) insider Will Downie sold 112,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £185,275.20 ($242,063.23).

Will Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vectura Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Will Downie sold 4,510 shares of Vectura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £7,441.50 ($9,722.37).

VEC traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 164.66 ($2.15). The company had a trading volume of 187,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,390. The stock has a market capitalization of £987.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.82. Vectura Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97.58 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.