Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $288.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.52. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

