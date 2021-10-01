Velas (VLX) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Velas has a total market cap of $324.87 million and $6.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

