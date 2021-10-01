Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Venture stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Venture has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.8029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

