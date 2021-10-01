Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

