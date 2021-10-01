Verso Trading Down 18.9% This Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $88,781.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00142812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.35 or 0.99836975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.83 or 0.06781606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

