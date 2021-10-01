Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

