Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,484 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $45.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

