Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.22 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $736.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viant Technology by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

