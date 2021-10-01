VICI Properties Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 259,220 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

