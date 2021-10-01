Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

VFF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

