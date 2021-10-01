Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.21 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 8.88 and a 1 year high of 13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $875,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

