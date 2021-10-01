Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VWE traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of 10.22. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
