Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.50

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 25478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

