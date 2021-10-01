Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

