Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.92 ($76.38).

VNA opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.29. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

