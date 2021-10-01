Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Vystar

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

