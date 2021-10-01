Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Vystar
