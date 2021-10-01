Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,601 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 345,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,075. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

