Wade G W & Inc. Buys 12,364 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 616,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,209. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

